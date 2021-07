Weekend surprise

Jennifer Winget is not too active on social media like other TV actresses. But whenever she is here, she knows how to slay. The actress has shared pictures in a flame red dress and a diamond necklace. The actress’ hair is slicked back with gel and her cheeks look bronzed. Her co-star from Code M Tanuj Virwani left an epic comment on the pics. Of late, she has been working out hard to get into her character of Monica Mehra. Take a look at the pics…