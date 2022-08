Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat fight at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 grand launch party

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is soon returning to the TV sets. Just a couple of days and one of the most loved TV shows is returning after about five years. And a couple of days ago, a grand launch party was held in the city. All the contestants and the media persons attended the big bash. It went on till the end of the night. Celebs such as Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others dropped by looking their very best. Bigg Boss OTT Uorfi Javed also attended the bash. And now, it is being said that Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnwat got into a fight at the do.