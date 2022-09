Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Trim down comedy of Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra

We understand that Colors has some rights over the character of Daadi but that entertained on a different platform. Both Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra have endearing personalities, and their comic timing is good too. However, it makes no sense to stretch it. Jhalak is a dance show and what we love are the super moves. The comic relief is great but we do not want another Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 here. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Rubina Dilaik REACTS as police trace a troll threatening husband Abhinav Shukla; pens, 'After a year of harassment...'