Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat left Anupamaa to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. During the Family Special episode, he dedicated the performance to his father. He spoke about his struggling days and mentioned that when he moved to Mumbai, there were times when he did not have money to eat. He could either afford to travel or eat food. But it was his father who always encouraged him. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and more look amazing for the new episode; check out the stars' shimmery attire [Watch Video]