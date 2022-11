Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 season will be remembered for Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa

Gunjan Sinha and Tejas delivered excellently all through but amongst celebs, the season belonged to Niti Taylor. Neutral audience were aghast on seeing the low scores being given to the actress initially. There was debate on social media. On the show, Akash Thapa and she gave some memorable performances whether it was retro Bollywood, Latin or hip-hop. Niti Taylor finally revealed that she was born with a heart defect, and what dance meant to her. Akash Thapa has become popular too for his K-Drama looks and style that represents Kim Taehyung.