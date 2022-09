Nora Fatehi looks like a real Apsara in these latest pictures

Nora Fatehi looks like a real Apsara in these latest pictures and it's damn hard to get your eyes off her. Try it! You will fail miserably. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looked a sexy diva in this lemon yellow sexy gown. The way Nora carries herself is simply outstanding.