Nora Fatehi look's ravishingly gorgeous in these latest pictures from her item song along with Sidharth Malhotra titled Manike from her next feature film Thank God. Nora is a vision in white in these pictures and the fans are swooning over the ethereal beauty. I mean isn't being so beautiful a crime? Nora is slaying and how.