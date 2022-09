Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi

Celebrities will be gearing up to slip on their dancing shoes again as TV channel Colors is back with its flagship and arguably most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, now in its tenth season. The reality show garnered unprecedented success over its erstwhile seasons and with it making a grand comeback after a 5-year gap on Colors TV, here’s a sneak peek of how judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi look to slay it on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with this gorgeous spin on traditional sarees, so much so that they leave hottie contestants like Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in the shade.