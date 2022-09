Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma gets darshan of Bappa

Nia Sharma is one of the hot favourites of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress has been working very hard for 7-9 hours daily with her choreographer Tarun Raj. Nia Sharma went to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She is a very devout person. Nia Sharma placed her head on the feet of Bappa to seek blessings for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She really wants to win the show. This time, the competition is very strong.