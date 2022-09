Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 upcoming episode

Celebrities will be gearing up to slip on their dancing shoes again as TV channel Colors is back with its flagship and arguably most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, now in its tenth season. The reality show garnered unprecedented success over its erstwhile seasons and as we now prepare for its grand comeback after a 5-year gap with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors TV, here’s a sneak peek of Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and other contestants’ performances from tonight’s, 4th September, episode…