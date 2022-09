Image credit: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma's new look compared with Urfi Javed

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has begun already and fans are already showering love on the new season and the contestants which include Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik to name a few. And recently, some of them were snapped on sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in Film City today. The shoot is happening and each of the contestants is sporting different looks. Nia Sharma was seen in a Tribal avatar. She seems to be performing the Afro style of dancing judging by her look. Nia was all happy and excited about her performance. However, netizens have compared her with Urfi Javed.