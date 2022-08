Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma ready for the show

Nia Sharma is one of the star contestants for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Today, she was seen in a black outfit which looked smashing on her. Nia Sharma has been sharing snippets from her practice sessions on Instagram. We can see that she is working hard. The actress' legs and midriff look unbelievable toned. This year, the competition is rather tough. We have popular celebs like Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor and Hina Khan (Unconfirmed). Even talented dancers like Gashmeer Mahajani are in competition. Here is a look at how hot Nia Sharma is looking as she gears up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.