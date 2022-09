Image credit: Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat winning hearts on the show

Paras Kalnawat is currently seen as a contestant on Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit-judged TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Paras was ousted from his previous show, Anupamaa, as he didn't want to miss out on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 opportunity. And ever since he left Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat has been getting immense support from his fans and well-wishers for his stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In fact, a lot of Anupamaa cast members are showering their support on Paras these days. Just a couple of hours ago, Anupamaa's Paritosh, that is, actor Aashish Mehrotra extended his support to Paras.