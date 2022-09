Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar floors one and all

Amruta Khanvilkar was truly the performer of the evening. The Raazi actress did Lavani on the song Garmi and others. The performance had everything. The judges lavished praise on Pratik Utekar and her. Amruta Khanvilkar said that she had been dancing on Madhuri Dixit's songs since she was four. Her mom was there in the audience and she got very emotional on seeing the Bollywood diva. Even social media is raving about Amruta Khanvilkar.