Image credit: Google

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 – Rubina Dilaik

While talking to Pinkvilla, Rubina Dilaik revealed her most embarrassing dance moment. The actress revealed that she was in her vanity van and knew that in next 5-10 minutes she was supposed to shoot. She was dancing on a weird song and her staff member came in the vanity and it was an embarrassing moment for her.