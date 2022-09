Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar was scintillating in her debut performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress did a Lavani on Garmi song of Nora Fatehi. Amruta Khanvilkar is having Pratik Utekar as her partner. The Raazi actress left the judges in awe. We are now waiting for her next week performance.