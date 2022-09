Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Despite stars like Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde the TRPs are kind of low; these could be the reasons as per social media

The TRPs of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are 1.2. This is very disappointing given the big names on board. The show has also comeback after five long years. Fans are wondering what has gone so wrong. Well, they have the strongest line-up no doubt about that. But what is annoying is lack of creativity in the extra content of the show, forced humour and the fact that some contestants are not being evaluated properly. This is what most fans feel. Take a look...