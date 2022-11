Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik stuns and how

​Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is going quite good as far as performances. Today, Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor and Amruta Khanvilkar were clicked by the paps. Rubina Dilaik looked stunning in a traditional ghagra choli with loads of jewellery. Amruta Khanvilkar channelised her inner Michael Jackson. We wonder which song she is dancing on. Niti Taylor was dressed in a hot pink dress which is totally different from the hot black outfit for the Latin American dance. Take a look at the pics...