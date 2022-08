Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde's grand 45th birthday celebrations

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Shilpa Shinde turned a year older yesterday. She is 45. Shilpa Shinde cut cakes at the rehearsal hall where they are practising. But the real bash happened at Estella in Juhu. The whole lot of Jhalak got together for a night of drinks and snacks, and some dancing. Shilpa Shinde twerked on the dance floor with Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor. Nia and Shilpa look like the new BFFs in town. It also seems like they went for a late night drive post the celebrations. Here is a sneak peek of the same...