Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 returns soon!

Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi are going to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this year and fans of the dance-based TV show are pretty excited about the same. It's been about five years since Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 last aired on television. And hence, everybody is pumped up about the glamour, dance and all the entertainment over the weekend. This year on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, celebrities such as Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh and Zorawar Kalra will be seen competing against each other. We imagined who could be pitted against which contestants. It's just based on feelings after watching the promos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.