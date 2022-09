Image credit: Instagram

Nia Sharma gives a tour of Arjun Bijlani's home

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, TV star Arjun Bijlani welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. It was very special this year as Arjun Bijlani and his family invited Lord Ganesh to their brand new house. This house was bought by Arjun Bijlani in 2021 and its interior work went on for a few months. Now, Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha and son are enjoying the beauty of the luxurious house. Nia Sharma paid them a visit to seek Lord Ganesha's blessing and even shared pictures of Arjun's new home.