Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Celebs who may participate Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to TV and fans are going crazy as it had been ages since we saw stars dancing on the show and competiting with each other. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning iwht the 10th season and already a lot of celebrity names have come forth as to the possible contenders of the season. From Erica Fernandes to three of the most beautiful Naagin's from Ekta Kapoor's franchise, Ashi Singh and more, let's have a dekko at the list of celebrity contestants who have reportedly been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash is in demand and a lot. Every producer is looking forward to seeing this beauty in their show. Reports have surfaced that she has been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Erica Fernandes Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is another popular name on the list. The actress is reportedly in talks for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Adaa Khan Naagin's first ever Shesh Naagin Adaa Khan is also rumored to be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However there is no official confirmation of the same. Ashi Singh Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh is another name that have come forward in the contestant list for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Ashi is currently seen in Meet. Surbhi Jyoti Naagin 3 beauty Surbhi Jyoti's name have also come forward as to the possible contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there's no official information on this.

