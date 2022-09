Nia Sharma

On the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma spoke about how her mom, Usha struggled to raise them after the demise of their dad. He passed away quite early. Nia Sharma spoke about how her mom told him to live fearlessly as long as they did not do anything wrong. She said she wanted to do well on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 for her mom.