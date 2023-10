Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sagar Parekh confirms being approached for the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will began soon. The teaser of the show released recently and there is a lot being said about the participants of the show. Recently, Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh’s name came up in the list of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor is in the news for his amazing performance in Anupamaa. His character recently ended in the show. Now, speaking to India Forums, Sagar confirmed that he was approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He said, “Yes, they have approached me, and discussions are ongoing, but nothing has been confirmed yet.” Before Sagar, many names came forward who can be a part of the show.