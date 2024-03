Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Judges, Hosts, Finalists are all set for the big day

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, will finally come to an end tonight and we will get the winner of the show. The Great Grand Finale will see the Top 5 finalists give their last best performances on the stage before the winner is revealed. Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. The grand showdown that will culminate in crowning the winner will have its moments of entertainment, making this Grand Finale a must-watch for you tonight!