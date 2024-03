Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Dhanashree Verma should separate from husband? Yuzvendra Chahal fans demand divorce

Dhanashree Verma was trending since two days on social media after choreographer Pratik Utekar shared a pic where he is holding her with a back hug. This is not the first time that he has posed with some female celebrity in this manner. The picture sparked off huge debate on social media. Many fans and netizens feel that Yuzvendra Chahal should separate from his wife. The couple tied the knot in 2020 in the lockdown. Netizens are having raging debates on social media on what limits should be set in relationships when it comes to have physical contact with members of the opposite sex when you are in a relationship. Yuzvendra Chahal fans want him to divorce the choreographer saying she is a 'red flag'. After this, Dhananshree Verma has became the most trolled cricketer's wife ever in India.