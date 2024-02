Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Shoaib Ibrahim is all set for the final battle

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will air on March 2. The shoot of the show is happening right now in Mumbai. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are the top five finalists of the show. Shoaib Ibrahim was spotted at the shoot of the show and he was in a blue outfit. His parents have also come for the finale to support their son. We are eagerly waiting to see Dipika on the sets.