Shoaib Ibrahim talks about son Ruhaan's 20 days in NICU

Shoaib had said that in 2023 Ruhaan was born and in November 2022, Dipika revealed she is pregnant. But at that time he did not feel much because maybe mothers get the feeling first. However, later when Ruhaan was born and he was in NICU for 20 days, Shoaib said that it was only happiness when he first held Ruhaan. Shoaib said that he could hold Ruhaan 20 days after his birth and he forgot all the joys and sorrows. He said that now all that he will do is just to make Ruhaan proud.