Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's mushy moment

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 begins from today, i.e., November 11, 2023. It will air on Sony Entertainment TV and SonyLiv. This time it is quite interesting as some of the very popular names from the TV industry have entered as participants. One such name is Shoaib Ibrahim. The Sasural Simar Ka actor is set to enthral the audience with his dancing moves. For the premiere night, his wifey Dipika Kakar also made an appearance. Shoaib and Dipika shared a romantic moment on stage leaving everyone in aww. Check out pictures of contestants from the sets below.