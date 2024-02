Malaika Arora

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The show has been running for so many years and it has become the favourite of many. The eleventh season of the show has been going on and here’s a look at the fees of the contestants and judges. Every year such speculations are done and here’s one as per reports in Etimes. Judge Malaika Arora reportedly takes home around Rs 15 lakhs per episode. She is also the highest-paid judge on the reality show.