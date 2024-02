Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Manisha Rani reacts to reaching the finals; says ‘I am immensely grateful to all my supporters’

Manisha Rani entered as the wild card contestant and is one of most amazing dancers. She is paired with Ashutosh Pawar. She spoke about her journey in the show and about reaching the finale. She said, "Being in the finale is not just an achievement but a celebration of my journey on the show until now. The finale is now within reach, and I will give it my all to create an unforgettable performance. It is an honour to share the stage with such brilliant and talented performers. I would like to thank my choreographer Ashutosh and his entire team for bringing out the best in me each week. I am immensely grateful to all my supporters who have stood by me and voted for me week after week."