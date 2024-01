Dipika Kakar prepares variety of food for Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 judges, contestants and cast

TV actress Dipika Kakar loves cooking food and spends quality time in the kitchen. Well, the actress has been churning out some delicious and mouth-watering dishes for her husband Shoaib Ibrahim who is currently seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Dipika prepares mouth-watering dishes for the entire cast and crew of the dance reality show. On shoot days, Dipika sends huge quantities of food for the contestants, judges and the cast. A look at which food items Dipika has prepared so far.