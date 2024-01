Tanishaa’s fatal accident

Tanishaa Mukerji dedicated a performance to her pet dog who was with her when she met with an accident. She revealed that when she was shooting for her debut film Sssshhh she had slipped into coma. They were shooting for the film in Manali and while travelling there with her costars and directors, they met with an accident. Everyone was injured and had fractures but she fell out of the car and went underneath it. She had a concussion. She was at home for a month that time and her pet dog, Maxx, who has passed away was always with her besides her bed.