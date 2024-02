Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani or Shiv Thakare? Who will win?

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will happen next week. As per reports, the grand finale episode will air on March 2. The show is getting all the attention. Currently, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Shiv Thakare are in the top six. Manisha Rani and Shoaib recently confirmed being in the top five finalists. Before we get the winner of season 11, here’s a look at the past winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.