Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the news. The show has been getting all the love from the audience. The grand finale of the show will happen next week. However, people have been trolling the show for already having a fixed winner. People feel Shoaib Ibrahim is the fixed winner of the show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa makers have been accused of being biased towards Shoaib. Just like this, we have seen many other reality shows being accused for their biased decisions, fake stories and more things.