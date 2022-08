Image credit: Instagram

Paras Kalnawat

Anupamaa actress Paras Kalnawat who essayed the role of Samar in the popular show has been roped in to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Reportedly, the actor has been paired with the most popular choreographer. Paras shared a photo along with his choreographer and asked the fans to guess who she was. According to the fans, Paras have been paired with Vartika Jha, but there is no confirmation about this. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nia Sharma-Paras Kalnawat's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promos win hearts, Erica Fernandes reacts to trolling of her Viking look and more