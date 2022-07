Karan Johar

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is soon going to hit the TV screens. There is a lot of excitement around it as after a long gap the show will mark its return. Quite a few big names from the TV industry are going to be the participants. About the judges, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi are expected to be on the panel. But do you know how much these celebrities charge to be the hosts? Karan Johar, who has judged, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the past, had charged Rs 10 crore for the entire season to be the host. He has judged seasons 6, 7, 8 and 9. We wonder if he has increased his fees this season.