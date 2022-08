Image credit: Instagram

Nia Sharma in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma is all set to be a participant in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. It is after Khatron Ke Khiladi that Nia Sharma is once again going the reality TV show way. It was recently that the list of participants was announced and along with Nia Sharma, stars like Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde and more are going to be a part of it. At the event, Nia Sharma turned out to be a stunner. She dressed into a tube crop top and loose pants. But she even got trolled for her attire.