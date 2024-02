Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11semi-finale

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is inching towards the finale. The show will soon get its winner. The semi-finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was shot yesterday and we saw the top six finalists, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma fighting it out to get a place in the top five. The top six, judges and the hosts were spotted yesterday on the sets of the reality show. Their pictures have gone viral and we are surely getting some amazing performances on the semi-finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani were spotted posing for the cameras. Gauahar looked gorgeous in a floral printed top and a red bodycon long skirt. Rithvik opted for a white outfit for the semi-finale.