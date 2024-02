Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most loved reality shows. The show is doing well and is getting good response from the audience. This season, we had Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur. Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Nikhita Gandhi entered as wild card contestants. The show has got its top six contestants this week and the grand finale will happen soon. The winner of this season will get a grand prize.