Highest paid actors on OTT

There was a time when tje pay gap between actors on the big and small screen was so huge – barring rare exceptions – that it would've been embarassing to even chalk out the difference. However, with the advent of OTT and the crossover of popular mainstream film actors to the medium, not to mention the rising stocks of OTT platforms in general, the gap has been narrowed even if it may never be completely eroded (and rightly so). In fact an argument could be made that some movie actors have got a second win due to OTT or have seen their market grow in cinema on the back of their digital success. From Jitendra Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj Tripathi and Priyamani, here are the ten highest paid OTT actors and their hefty fees...