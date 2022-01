Image credit: Instagram

John Abraham – Priya Runchal, Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora and Bollywood couples who were tested Covid-19 positive at the same time

In 2020, the pandemic started and many people were tested positive for Covid-19. In these two years, many celebs have been tested positive, and while a few got recovered quickly, a few took some time to bounce back. In the past few days also, many Bollywood and TV celebs have been tested positive like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others. Well, we have also seen that when one celeb gets tested positive, his/her partner also gets positive. So, today let’s look at the list of celebrity couples who were tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time…