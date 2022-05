Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Kate Moss to reveal truth of the stairs incident

It seems Kate Moss will reveal that she slipped in Jamaica when she was walking down a fleet of stairs in flip flops. She will say that Johnny Depp picked her up and tended to her injuries. This is different from what Amber Heard has said. It seems Moss wanted to stay away from this case but because Amber Heard dropped her name, she decided to speak for her friend.