Johnny Depp-Amber Case: Did Amber Heard allegedly cheat on Johnny Depp with a threesome involving Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne?

When the case was being fought in the UK Court, Johnny Depp’s documents hinted suspicions of an affair between Amber Heard and Elon Musk when he was away shooting in Australia. There were reports that he alleged that Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk had a threesome at his Los Angeles apartment. It was said that she was slyly seeing him even before she left Depp in May 2016. Later, the tech billionaire said, “Cara and I are friends, but we've never done intimate things, she'll confirm... I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage.”