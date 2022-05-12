Image credit: Instagram

Amber Heard's crying

Dr Mahler also mentioned that Amber Heard's crying is because of the deep breathing as that puts pressure on the throat. She said, 'It’s more coming from the body. It’s trying to create emotional thought. It’s the wrong way around. If it is genuine emotion, what happens is, you almost see the trigger in the mind and then the breath follows. Her high breath is trying to bring her to tears, and I have to say she doesn’t achieve it. People who perform, if they do breathe high, they’ll actually turn to crying after a while because it puts pressure on the throat.'