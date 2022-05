DC Films chief from Warner Bros testifies in the trial

Amber Heard had claimed that Johnny Depp and his team has been running a smear campaign against her which allegedly cost her, her role in Aquaman 2. Walter Hamada, president of DC Films at Warner Bros., rebuffed the claims stating the film was developed as a buddy romance between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson’s characters. Earlier there were reports that Amber’s role in Aquaman was reduced because of the trial. Hamada said, “No. I mean, again, from the early stages of development of the script, the movie was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm. Arthur being Jason Momoa and Orm being Patrick Wilson, so they were always the two co-leads of the movie... The movie was always pitched as a buddy comedy between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.” He also clarified if there were talks about her replacement. He said, “It was the concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie production movie, which is the issue of chemistry. Did the two have chemistry? The chemistry, you know, editorially, they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and [they] would be better off recasting [and] finding someone who had a bit more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa.”