Mike Tyson punches co-passenger on plane

A video is doing the rounds of former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the legendary Mike Tyson – regarded by many as the greatest boxer ever after Muhammad Ali – passenger a fellow passenger seated behind him on a flight after the latter kept annoying him and invading hiss personal space. Initially, Tyson did pose for a selfie with said passenger, but things later escalated after the latter kept touching him, began recording a video and kept needling him with comments and questions. Nothing condones what the pugilist did, but the way his victim got his fiend to keep recording after being battered and bruised, and doing so in a celebratory way, makes it evident that he was after his 2 minutes of fame.