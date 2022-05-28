Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: The superstar’s net worth is estimated at Rs 1163 crores plus

Johnny Depp who has sued Amber Heard for USD 50 million at a Virgina Court is one of the richest movie stars in the world. His net worth is over USD 150 million. He has made some staggering real estate investments which include luxury islands, French villages, English country homes and so on. Johnny Depp's lifestyle is like his persona, larger than life and unbelievably exorbitant. In his life, he has spent more than USD 75 million on real estate. Let us take a look at his net worth…