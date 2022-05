Image credit: Google

Amber Heard calls James Franco her 'friend'

During the trial, Amber was asked about James Franco visiting her on May 22, 2016, at her penthouse. It was on the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. She said, He was my friend. And he lived next door, quite literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get.