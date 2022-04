Image credit: Instagram

Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard threatened suicide post fights

During the testimony, The Professor actor also stated that Amber Heard had spoken to him about suicide and that is the reason he stayed back in the relationship. As per Page Six, he claimed, 'Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, you know, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m gonna die.’ But you had to get out.' He then claimed that Amber Heard would follow him to his house when he finally managed to 'escape'. Five minutes later … she would arrive in her nightgown, screaming in the parking lot in front of my house. Screaming, heavens, it’d be 4 in the morning, 3 in the morning,' he said, adding, 'It was ludicrous, it was out of control, it was uncontrollable'